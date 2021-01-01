https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3085011Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom Text1st birthday greeting template psd with rainbow illustrationMorePremiumID : 3085011View personal and business license PSDInstagram Story PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 12.15 MBFacebook Story PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 12.15 MBMobile Wallpaper PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 12.15 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Life Savers by Impallari TypeDownload Life Savers fontSniglet by Haley FiegeDownload Sniglet font1st birthday greeting template psd with rainbow illustrationMore