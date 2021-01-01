https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3085045Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextOnline party invitation template psd birthday celebrationMorePremiumID : 3085045View personal and business license PSDInstagram Story PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 12.66 MBFacebook Story PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 12.66 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Prata by CyrealDownload Prata fontSacramento by AstigmaticDownload Sacramento fontOnline party invitation template psd birthday celebrationMore