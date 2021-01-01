https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3085057Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom Text20th birthday greeting template vector with floral number illustrationMorePremiumID : 3085057View personal and business license VectorInstagram Story EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 34.96 MBFacebook Story EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 34.96 MBMobile Wallpaper EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 34.96 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Gilda Display by Eduardo TunniDownload Gilda Display font20th birthday greeting template vector with floral number illustrationMore