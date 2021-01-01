https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3085058Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextOnline birthday greeting template vector with cute cake and wishing textMorePremiumID : 3085058View personal and business license VectorInstagram Story EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 6.36 MBFacebook Story EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 6.36 MBPinterest Pin EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 6.36 MBMobile Wallpaper EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 6.36 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Playfair Display by Claus Eggers SørensenDownload Playfair Display fontOnline birthday greeting template vector with cute cake and wishing textMore