https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3085437Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextElderly's birthday greeting template vector with let's have a drink textMorePremiumID : 3085437View personal and business license VectorFacebook Cover EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 41.76 MBBlog Banner EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 41.76 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Cardo by David PerryDownload Cardo fontElderly's birthday greeting template vector with let's have a drink textMore