https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3086230SaveSaveEthnic pattern and logo vector setMorePremiumID : 3086230View personal and business license VectorJPEGEPS | 182.33 MBVectors can scale to any size.Banner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2334 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5001 x 3335 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Alegreya by Huerta TipográficaDownload Alegreya fontIM Fell DW Pica by Igino MariniDownload IM Fell DW Pica fontHammersmith One by Sorkin TypeDownload Hammersmith One fontPoiret One by Denis MasharovDownload Poiret One fontAsap by Omnibus-TypeDownload Asap fontArchivo Black by Omnibus-TypeDownload Archivo Black fontRosario by Omnibus-TypeDownload Rosario fontEthnic pattern and logo vector setMore