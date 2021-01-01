https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3086275Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextRamadan Kareem banner template vector with greetingMorePremiumID : 3086275View personal and business license VectorJPEGEPS | 48.15 MBVectors can scale to any size.Banner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5000 x 3333 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :EB Garamond by Georg DuffnerDownload EB Garamond fontRamadan Kareem banner template vector with greetingMore