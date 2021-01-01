https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3086374Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextAesthetic floral banner template psd with motivational quoteMorePremiumID : 3086374View personal and business license PSDJPEGPSD 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpi | 5.87 MBBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiSmall JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Gloria Hallelujah by Kimberly GesweinDownload Gloria Hallelujah fontAesthetic floral banner template psd with motivational quoteMore