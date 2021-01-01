https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3086416Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextElderly's birthday greeting template vector with cheers to sixty years textMorePremiumID : 3086416View personal and business license VectorFacebook Cover EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 4.6 MBBlog Banner EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 4.6 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Love Ya Like A Sister by Kimberly GesweinDownload Love Ya Like A Sister fontElderly's birthday greeting template vector with cheers to sixty years textMore