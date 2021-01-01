https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3086653Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextBirthday greeting template psd with celebrating charactersMorePremiumID : 3086653View personal and business license PSDFacebook Cover PSD 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 13.35 MBBlog Banner PSD 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 13.35 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Playfair Display by Claus Eggers SørensenDownload Playfair Display fontSacramento by AstigmaticDownload Sacramento fontDownload AllBirthday greeting template psd with celebrating charactersMore