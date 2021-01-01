https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3086802Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextAnniversary sale template vector with 70% off for social media postMorePremiumID : 3086802View personal and business license VectorPortrait Card 5 x 7 in | 300 ppi | 39.21 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Playfair Display by Claus Eggers SørensenDownload Playfair Display fontPoppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontDownload AllAnniversary sale template vector with 70% off for social media postMore