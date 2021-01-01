https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3086806Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextBirthday greeting card template vector with yellow flower illustrationMorePremiumID : 3086806View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainVectorPortrait Card 5 x 7 in | 300 ppi | 3.26 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Cormorant Garamond by Christian ThalmannDownload Cormorant Garamond fontBirthday greeting card template vector with yellow flower illustrationMore