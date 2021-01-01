https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3086818Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextBirthday greeting template psd with celebrating charactersMorePremiumID : 3086818View personal and business license PSDPortrait Card 3071 x 4271 px | 300 dpi | 108.24 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Playfair Display by Claus Eggers SørensenDownload Playfair Display fontSacramento by AstigmaticDownload Sacramento fontDownload AllBirthday greeting template psd with celebrating charactersMore