https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3086835Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextAnniversary sale poster template vector for social media post setMorePremiumID : 3086835View personal and business license VectorJPEGEPS | 16.39 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 1200 x 833 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2429 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5001 x 3471 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Prata by CyrealDownload Prata fontCormorant Garamond by Christian ThalmannDownload Cormorant Garamond fontDownload AllAnniversary sale poster template vector for social media post setMore