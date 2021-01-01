https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3086839Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextBirthday greeting card template vector with botanical memphis patternMorePremiumID : 3086839View personal and business license VectorPortrait Card 5 x 7 in | 300 ppi | 9.95 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Gilda Display by Eduardo TunniDownload Gilda Display fontBirthday greeting card template vector with botanical memphis patternMore