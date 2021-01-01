https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3086898Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextAnniversary sale ad template psd for social media postMorePremiumID : 3086898View personal and business license PSDInstagram Post PSD 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 8.28 MBFacebook Post PSD 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 8.28 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Prata by CyrealDownload Prata fontCormorant Garamond by Christian ThalmannDownload Cormorant Garamond fontDownload AllAnniversary sale ad template psd for social media postMore