https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3086909Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextOnline party invitation template vector birthday celebrationMorePremiumID : 3086909View personal and business license VectorInstagram Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 7.68 MBFacebook Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 7.68 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Cormorant Garamond by Christian ThalmannDownload Cormorant Garamond fontMuli by Vernon AdamsDownload Muli fontDownload AllOnline party invitation template vector birthday celebrationMore