https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3086961Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextAesthetic floral editable template psd social media post with motivational quote and photoMorePremiumID : 3086961View personal and business license PSDInstagram Post PSD 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 14.17 MBFacebook Post PSD 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 14.17 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Gloria Hallelujah by Kimberly GesweinDownload Gloria Hallelujah fontAesthetic floral editable template psd social media post with motivational quote and photoMore