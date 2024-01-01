https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3088455Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextHorse with buggy in Amish country. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 3088455View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 832 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2428 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 7000 x 4855 px | 300 dpiTIFF 7000 x 4855 px | 300 dpi | 194.51 MBFree DownloadHorse with buggy in Amish country. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More