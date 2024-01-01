rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3088473
Outbuildings of the Parson Thorne Mansion, also known as Silver Hill, a historic mansion located in Milford, Delaware. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3088473

View CC0 License

