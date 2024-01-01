rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3088476
A Kansas sunflower field up close. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3088476

View CC0 License

