https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3088815Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextMusician banner template psd flat design with inspiring musical quote collectionMorePremiumID : 3088815View personal and business license PSDJPEGPSD 5000 x 2958 px | 300 dpi | 16.1 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 710 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2071 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5000 x 2958 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Love Ya Like A Sister by Kimberly GesweinDownload Love Ya Like A Sister fontMusician banner template psd flat design with inspiring musical quote collectionMore