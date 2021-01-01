https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3089037Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextColorful concert poster template psd with musicians flat graphicMorePremiumID : 3089037View personal and business license PSDJPEGPSD 3579 x 5033 px | 300 dpi | 152.62 MBPoster JPEG 3508 x 4933 px | 300 dpiA4 Portrait JPEG 2551 x 3587 px | 300 dpiPortrait Card 5 x 7" JPEG 1429 x 2009 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3579 x 5033 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Love Ya Like A Sister by Kimberly GesweinDownload Love Ya Like A Sister fontPoppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontDownload AllColorful concert poster template psd with musicians flat graphicMore