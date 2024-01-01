rawpixel
The old Cowboy Motel in Amarillo, Texas. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith&rsquo;s America, Library of Congress…
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
3089141

Editorial use only

The old Cowboy Motel in Amarillo, Texas. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

