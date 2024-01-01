rawpixel
Tylecodon cacalioides (L.f.) Toelkenken (1777–1786) painting in high resolution by Robert Jacob Gordon. Original from the Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3089256

View CC0 License

