https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3089263Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextZosterops pallidus: Orange River white-eye (1777–1786) painting in high resolution by Robert Jacob Gordon. Original from the Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 3089263View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 775 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2259 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4000 x 2582 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4000 x 2582 px | 300 dpi | 59.13 MBFree DownloadZosterops pallidus: Orange River white-eye (1777–1786) painting in high resolution by Robert Jacob Gordon. Original from the Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More