https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3089268
Widdringtonia nodiflora (L.) E. Powrie: Mountain cypress, or Cape cedar (1777&ndash;1786) painting in high resolution by…
Widdringtonia nodiflora (L.) E. Powrie: Mountain cypress, or Cape cedar (1777–1786) painting in high resolution by Robert Jacob Gordon. Original from the Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3089268

View CC0 License

