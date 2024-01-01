https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3089268Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextWiddringtonia nodiflora (L.) E. Powrie: Mountain cypress, or Cape cedar (1777–1786) painting in high resolution by Robert Jacob Gordon. Original from the Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 3089268View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 800 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2332 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2404 x 3608 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2404 x 3608 px | 300 dpi | 49.67 MBFree DownloadWiddringtonia nodiflora (L.) E. Powrie: Mountain cypress, or Cape cedar (1777–1786) painting in high resolution by Robert Jacob Gordon. Original from the Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More