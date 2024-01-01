rawpixel
Man holding three assegais and a knobkerrie (1776–1795) painting in high resolution by Robert Jacob Gordon. Original from the Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
3089273

View CC0 License

