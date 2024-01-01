rawpixel
Running man holding an assegai in his right hand and four assegais in his left (1776–1795) painting in high resolution by Robert Jacob Gordon. Original from the Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3089277

View CC0 License

Running man holding an assegai in his right hand and four assegais in his left (1776–1795) painting in high resolution by Robert Jacob Gordon. Original from the Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

