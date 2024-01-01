rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3089281
Bradypodion pumilum: cape dwarf chameleon (1777&ndash;1786) painting in high resolution by Robert Jacob Gordon. Original…
Bradypodion pumilum: cape dwarf chameleon (1777–1786) painting in high resolution by Robert Jacob Gordon. Original from the Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3089281

View CC0 License

