https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3089333
Tridentea gemmiflora (Masson) Haw.(Stapelia gemmiflora) (1777–1786) painting in high resolution by Robert Jacob Gordon. Original from the Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3089333

View CC0 License

