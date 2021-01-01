https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3089342Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextEagle png vintage animal illustration, remixed from the artworks by Robert Jacob GordonMorePremiumID : 3089342View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 960 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1200 pxBest Quality PNG 2424 x 1939 pxCompatible with :Eagle png vintage animal illustration, remixed from the artworks by Robert Jacob GordonMore