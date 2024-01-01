https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3089343Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextAquila verreauxii: Verreaux's eagle (1777–1786) painting in high resolution by Robert Jacob Gordon. Original from the Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 3089343View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1019 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2972 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3236 x 3811 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3236 x 3811 px | 300 dpi | 70.6 MBFree DownloadAquila verreauxii: Verreaux's eagle (1777–1786) painting in high resolution by Robert Jacob Gordon. Original from the Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More