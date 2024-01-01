rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3090439
Rural Wisconsin. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith&rsquo;s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Rural Wisconsin. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3090439

View CC0 License

Rural Wisconsin. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More