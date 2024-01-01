rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3090577
Aerial view of the Wisconsin Capitol and surrounding neighborhoods in Madison, Wisconsin Original image from Carol M.…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Aerial view of the Wisconsin Capitol and surrounding neighborhoods in Madison, Wisconsin Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3090577

View CC0 License

Aerial view of the Wisconsin Capitol and surrounding neighborhoods in Madison, Wisconsin Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More