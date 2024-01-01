https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3090662Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextHacienda Horse and Rider, historic neon sign, Las Vegas, Nevada. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 3090662View CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 886 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2584 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5167 x 7000 px | 300 dpiTIFF 5167 x 7000 px | 300 dpi | 206.99 MBFree DownloadHacienda Horse and Rider, historic neon sign, Las Vegas, Nevada. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More