https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3090686Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextA mansion, decorated for Christmas. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 3090686View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 960 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2801 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 6682 x 5347 px | 300 dpiTIFF 6682 x 5347 px | 300 dpi | 204.48 MBFree DownloadA mansion, decorated for Christmas. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More