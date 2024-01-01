rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3090786
Crater lake in Oregon. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith&rsquo;s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Crater lake in Oregon. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3090786

View CC0 License

Crater lake in Oregon. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More