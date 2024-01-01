rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3090887
Eastern Shoshone tribe at the Wind River Indian Reservation in Wyoming. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith&rsquo;s…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Eastern Shoshone tribe at the Wind River Indian Reservation in Wyoming. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3090887

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

Eastern Shoshone tribe at the Wind River Indian Reservation in Wyoming. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More