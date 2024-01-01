rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3090892
Neon-lit Ferris wheel at dusk in ICON Park in the Orlando, Florida. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith&rsquo;s America…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Neon-lit Ferris wheel at dusk in ICON Park in the Orlando, Florida. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3090892

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

Neon-lit Ferris wheel at dusk in ICON Park in the Orlando, Florida. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More