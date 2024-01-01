https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3090963Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextFunky art in Big Bend National Park in Texas. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 3090963View CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 911 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2659 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 7000 x 5317 px | 300 dpiTIFF 7000 x 5317 px | 300 dpi | 213.01 MBFree DownloadFunky art in Big Bend National Park in Texas. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More