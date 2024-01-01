rawpixel
Cannons at an artillery park, Pennsylvania. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3090964

View CC0 License

