Clowns on bikes in Oregon's, Rhododendron Floral Parade. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3090978

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

