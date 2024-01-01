rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3091006
Bubbles the 9,000-pound African elephant at Myrtle Beach Safari program, South Carolina. Original image from Carol M.…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Bubbles the 9,000-pound African elephant at Myrtle Beach Safari program, South Carolina. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3091006

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

Bubbles the 9,000-pound African elephant at Myrtle Beach Safari program, South Carolina. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More