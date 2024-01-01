rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3091025
A vintage Coca-Cola sign and Coke machine outside the John E. Piedt & Sons Antique Store in Benton Harbor, Michigan. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3091025

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

