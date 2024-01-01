rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3091036
Barn and reflection in Oregon. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith&rsquo;s America, Library of Congress collection.…
Barn and reflection in Oregon. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
3091036

