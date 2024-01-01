rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3091039
U.S. Capitol Dome Ceiling. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith&rsquo;s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

U.S. Capitol Dome Ceiling. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3091039

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

U.S. Capitol Dome Ceiling. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More