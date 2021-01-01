https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3091261Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextFeminine floral banner template vector with flower illustration setMorePremiumID : 3091261View personal and business license VectorJPEGEPS | 87.85 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 1200 x 831 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2423 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5001 x 3462 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Reenie Beanie by James GrieshaberDownload Reenie Beanie fontFeminine floral banner template vector with flower illustration setMore