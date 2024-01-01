https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3091326Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextView of the Seattle, Washington, skyline from the the city's Alki neighborhood across Elliott Bay. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 3091326View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2334 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 7000 x 4667 px | 300 dpiBanner TIFF 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 7000 x 4667 px | 300 dpi | 186.97 MBFree DownloadView of the Seattle, Washington, skyline from the the city's Alki neighborhood across Elliott Bay. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More