rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3091348
LAX Airport at night, California. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith&rsquo;s America, Library of Congress collection.…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

LAX Airport at night, California. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3091348

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

LAX Airport at night, California. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More